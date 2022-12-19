Cooper Financial Group Purchases 3,050 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 291.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,097 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,989,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,078 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,632,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,027,807,000 after purchasing an additional 584,242 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,975,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,282,861,000 after buying an additional 510,546 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after buying an additional 488,405 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Broadcom by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,528,912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $962,787,000 after buying an additional 398,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO traded down $6.77 on Monday, reaching $549.14. 7,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,393,177. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $495.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $505.65. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 61.89%.

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $669.00.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

