Cooper Financial Group Sells 1,201 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cooper Financial Group decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.5% of Cooper Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,837,000 after buying an additional 26,852 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 26.4% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

IVV stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $383.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,263,056. The company’s 50 day moving average is $388.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.67. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

