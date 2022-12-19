Copa (NYSE:CPA) Raised to Outperform at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $98.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CPA. StockNews.com upgraded Copa from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Copa from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group raised Copa from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Copa from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Copa from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Copa presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.20.

Get Copa alerts:

Copa Price Performance

NYSE:CPA opened at $81.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.31. Copa has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $97.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Institutional Trading of Copa

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.28. Copa had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $809.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Copa will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPA. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Copa by 1.3% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,845,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $324,683,000 after acquiring an additional 63,179 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Copa by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,298,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,855,000 after acquiring an additional 297,595 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Copa by 3.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,562,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,398,000 after acquiring an additional 75,280 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copa by 77.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 642,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,851,000 after acquiring an additional 280,078 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Copa by 10.3% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 603,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,507,000 after acquiring an additional 56,148 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Copa

(Get Rating)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.