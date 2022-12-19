Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CNM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Core & Main from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Core & Main from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Core & Main to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Core & Main from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Core & Main from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Core & Main has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.78.

CNM opened at $19.88 on Thursday. Core & Main has a 12 month low of $19.37 and a 12 month high of $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Core & Main during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Core & Main by 155.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter worth about $45,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the first quarter worth about $102,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

