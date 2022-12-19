CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Trading 3.3% Higher

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.82 and last traded at $11.78. 15,122 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,000,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

CoreCivic Trading Up 3.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoreCivic

In related news, COO Patrick D. Swindle sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $233,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 183,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,045,749.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO David Garfinkle sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $84,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 339,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,829,421.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Patrick D. Swindle sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $233,730.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 183,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,045,749.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 103,952 shares of company stock worth $1,183,292 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 3rd quarter valued at $303,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of CoreCivic by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 107,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 26,329 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of CoreCivic by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of CoreCivic by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 121,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in CoreCivic by 175.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 105,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 67,433 shares during the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

