CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) were up 3.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.82 and last traded at $11.78. Approximately 15,122 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,000,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.

Separately, StockNews.com cut CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

In other CoreCivic news, CFO David Garfinkle sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $87,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,850,886.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO David Garfinkle sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $87,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,850,886.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Patrick D. Swindle sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $233,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 183,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,045,749.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,952 shares of company stock worth $1,183,292. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CXW. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in CoreCivic in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in CoreCivic by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in CoreCivic in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in CoreCivic by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

