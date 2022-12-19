CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) were up 3.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.82 and last traded at $11.78. Approximately 15,122 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,000,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.
Separately, StockNews.com cut CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CXW. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in CoreCivic in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in CoreCivic by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in CoreCivic in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in CoreCivic by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.
