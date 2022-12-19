Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Bought by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors grew its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. Corning makes up 1.2% of Old Port Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Corning were worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLW. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 5.7% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 26,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 101,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.7% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 139,029 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,035,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Corning by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 13,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $32.30 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.25. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $43.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Fox Advisors downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.18.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

