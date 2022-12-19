Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.92

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.92 and last traded at C$1.94, with a volume of 1523651 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Corus Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$5.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. TD Securities lowered Corus Entertainment from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$3.40 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.75 to C$2.60 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.61.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Corus Entertainment Stock Down 3.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.07. The company has a market cap of C$387.74 million and a PE ratio of 2.91.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.