Covenant 1-Day Volume Reaches $112,689.47 (COVN)

Covenant (COVN) traded down 31.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 19th. One Covenant token can currently be bought for $1.29 or 0.00007709 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Covenant has traded down 32% against the dollar. Covenant has a market capitalization of $92.36 million and approximately $112,689.47 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Covenant Profile

Covenant launched on November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,567,751 tokens. The official website for Covenant is covenantchild.io. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. Covenant’s official message board is medium.com/@covenantchild.

Buying and Selling Covenant

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covenant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covenant using one of the exchanges listed above.

