Cowen Lowers Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) to Market Perform

Cowen downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $80.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $190.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet cut Allegiant Travel from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.82.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $68.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.53. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $63.78 and a 52 week high of $195.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.31 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.07). Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $560.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.65 million. As a group, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $90,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,772.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGT. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 74.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 9.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 24.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

