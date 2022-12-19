Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CMCT has been the topic of a number of other reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their target price on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $5.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day moving average is $6.75. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $8.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52. The stock has a market cap of $118.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.48.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s payout ratio is -37.36%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $475,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 179.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 29,202 shares during the period. 20.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

