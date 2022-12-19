Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FIVE. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $172.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $178.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.79.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of FIVE traded down $7.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $167.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,244,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,331. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.11. Five Below has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $214.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.40, for a total value of $1,276,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,016,793.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 3,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.10, for a total transaction of $620,984.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,646,292.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.40, for a total transaction of $1,276,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,016,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,575 shares of company stock worth $6,200,885. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Five Below by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Five Below by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,558,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 1,185.4% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 21,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 20,117 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.