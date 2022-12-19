Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF)

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ANCTF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. National Bank Financial raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Desjardins upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$67.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.28.

OTCMKTS:ANCTF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.74. 13,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,820. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of $35.26 and a twelve month high of $48.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.77 and a 200 day moving average of $43.59.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

