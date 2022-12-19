Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) Plans $1.23 Dividend

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, December 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 1.2293 per share on Wednesday, December 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th.

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Stock Performance

Shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs stock opened at $79.25 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.49 and a 200 day moving average of $92.26. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a 12 month low of $75.80 and a 12 month high of $118.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USOI. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $630,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 956,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after buying an additional 28,349 shares during the period.

