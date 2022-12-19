Creditcoin (CTC) Price Reaches $0.55 on Top Exchanges

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 22.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00003252 BTC on major exchanges. Creditcoin has a market cap of $113.27 million and approximately $18.37 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005967 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000984 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00012141 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads:”An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.”Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.