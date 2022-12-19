Creditcoin Market Cap Reaches $106.52 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 14.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00003125 BTC on major exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $106.52 million and approximately $15.50 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006052 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000970 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000625 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00012262 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000131 BTC.
Creditcoin Profile
CTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org.
Buying and Selling Creditcoin
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
