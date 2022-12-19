Cronos 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $12.50 Million (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. During the last week, Cronos has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Cronos token can currently be purchased for about $0.0560 or 0.00000335 BTC on major exchanges. Cronos has a total market cap of $1.42 billion and $12.50 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00069931 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00052926 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001069 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00007759 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00021300 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004252 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000211 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

