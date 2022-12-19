Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Short Interest Down 10.5% in November

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the November 15th total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 290,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Custom Truck One Source Stock Performance

NYSE:CTOS opened at $6.22 on Monday. Custom Truck One Source has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $9.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.59 and a 200-day moving average of $6.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 622.62 and a beta of 0.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company.

Insider Activity at Custom Truck One Source

Institutional Trading of Custom Truck One Source

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Eperjesy bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 214.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 107.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the third quarter valued at about $96,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, other infrastructure-related industries in North America. It operates through Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services segments.

