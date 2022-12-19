cVault.finance Market Capitalization Reaches $55.89 Million (CORE)

cVault.finance (CORE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 19th. cVault.finance has a market capitalization of $55.89 million and $14,906.63 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One cVault.finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $5,589.40 or 0.33598905 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

cVault.finance Profile

cVault.finance launched on September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @core_vault.

cVault.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

