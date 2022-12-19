Dane Andreeff Buys 80,041 Shares of Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) Stock

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) CEO Dane Andreeff acquired 80,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $20,010.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 332,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,129.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dane Andreeff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Dane Andreeff purchased 10,000 shares of Helius Medical Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.28 per share, with a total value of $2,800.00.

Helius Medical Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HSDT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.26. 5,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,570,524. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.07. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $5.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Helius Medical Technologies ( NASDAQ:HSDT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.13 million. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,741.55% and a negative return on equity of 148.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Helius Medical Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Helius Medical Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) by 556.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 258,194 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Helius Medical Technologies worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Helius Medical Technologies

(Get Rating)

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-invasive technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. Its product, Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), is a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.

