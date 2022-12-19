DAO Maker One Day Trading Volume Hits $756,829.76 (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. In the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One DAO Maker token can currently be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00005011 BTC on popular exchanges. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $105.66 million and approximately $756,829.76 worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker launched on February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,282,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official message board is medium.com/daomaker. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DAO Maker is daomaker.com.

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is the governance token of the DAO Maker Ecosystem built on Ethereum, allowing holders to govern the ecosystem. The DAO Maker Token aims to create a decentralized ecosystem, enabling a go-to platform for retail venture investing in equity and tokens.DAO Maker creates growth technologies and funding frameworks for startups, while simultaneously reducing risks for investors.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars.

