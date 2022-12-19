DAO Maker Price Hits $0.89 (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One DAO Maker token can currently be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00005393 BTC on exchanges. DAO Maker has a market cap of $112.36 million and $1.38 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded up 3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DAO Maker Token Profile

DAO Maker’s launch date was February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,282,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAO Maker’s official message board is medium.com/daomaker. DAO Maker’s official website is daomaker.com.

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is the governance token of the DAO Maker Ecosystem built on Ethereum, allowing holders to govern the ecosystem. The DAO Maker Token aims to create a decentralized ecosystem, enabling a go-to platform for retail venture investing in equity and tokens.DAO Maker creates growth technologies and funding frameworks for startups, while simultaneously reducing risks for investors.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

