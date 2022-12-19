Dawn Protocol Market Cap Hits $43.74 Million (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. One Dawn Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00003519 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a total market cap of $43.74 million and $1.56 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded 6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dawn Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $867.44 or 0.05185368 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.39 or 0.00486508 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,822.18 or 0.28825851 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Token Profile

Dawn Protocol’s launch date was May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol. Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dawn Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dawn Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dawn Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dawn Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dawn Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.