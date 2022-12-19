DeepOnion (ONION) Price Reaches $0.0423 on Exchanges

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 71.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 19th. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0423 or 0.00000255 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 36.6% lower against the dollar. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $963,020.65 and approximately $261.20 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00112726 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00194723 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006108 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00053331 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00037453 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000336 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About DeepOnion

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,781,046 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

