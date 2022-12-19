Defined Wealth Management LLC Acquires 100 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after purchasing an additional 308,580 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 32.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,220,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,853,671,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186,976 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,944,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,743,278,000 after purchasing an additional 399,898 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,701,641 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $615,822,000 after acquiring an additional 104,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,809,763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $499,002,000 after purchasing an additional 495,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of TEL opened at $116.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $104.76 and a 12 month high of $165.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 22.31%. Equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TEL shares. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.00.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $336,522.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,014.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $336,522.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,014.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $5,321,437.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,485,761 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.