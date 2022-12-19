Defined Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 303.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after acquiring an additional 29,963 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $141.36 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $164.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.52 and its 200 day moving average is $140.15.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

