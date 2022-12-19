Defined Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $39.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.86. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $51.26.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

