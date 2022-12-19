Delta Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Delta Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,818.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period.
Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance
VRP traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $22.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,048. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $21.53 and a 52-week high of $25.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.54.
