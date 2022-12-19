Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give freenet (FRA:FNTN) a €27.00 Price Target

freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) has been assigned a €27.00 ($28.42) price target by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FNTN. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($28.42) target price on freenet in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($26.32) target price on freenet in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($31.58) target price on freenet in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €21.00 ($22.11) price target on freenet in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €30.00 ($31.58) price target on freenet in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

freenet Stock Performance

Shares of FRA:FNTN traded down €0.46 ($0.48) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €19.40 ($20.42). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,129,461 shares. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €20.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is €21.72. freenet has a fifty-two week low of €3.22 ($3.39) and a fifty-two week high of €32.92 ($34.65).

About freenet

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

See Also

