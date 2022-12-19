Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Price Target to CHF 3,100

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 3,150 to CHF 3,100 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

GVDNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Givaudan from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Givaudan from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Givaudan from CHF 2,900 to CHF 2,400 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Givaudan from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Givaudan from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3,146.67.

GVDNY stock opened at $61.85 on Thursday. Givaudan has a twelve month low of $53.49 and a twelve month high of $105.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.18.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through in divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

