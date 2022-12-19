DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ) Shares Down 1%

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €3.96 ($4.21) and last traded at €4.04 ($4.30). Approximately 488,927 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 330,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at €4.08 ($4.34).

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €3.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is €3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97.

About DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft manufactures diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: DEUTZ Compact Engines, DEUTZ Customized Solutions, and Other. The DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides servicing of liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

