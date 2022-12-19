DeversiFi (DVF) Hits Market Capitalization of $63.41 Million

DeversiFi (DVF) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 19th. DeversiFi has a total market capitalization of $63.41 million and approximately $91,074.92 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeversiFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00003783 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DeversiFi has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeversiFi Profile

DeversiFi’s launch date was March 10th, 2021. DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeversiFi’s official website is deversifi.com/token/tokenomics. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeversiFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rhino.fi is a frictionless multi-chain platform designed to give users access to all the best-decentralised finance (DeFi) opportunities in one place.Rhino.fi is self-custodial, meaning only users can access the tokens they deposit to rhino.fi.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeversiFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeversiFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeversiFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

