Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.
Digital Ally Trading Down 3.1 %
NASDAQ:DGLY opened at $0.25 on Thursday. Digital Ally has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $1.22. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.49.
Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Digital Ally had a negative net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.48 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Digital Ally
Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Ticketing segments.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Digital Ally (DGLY)
- How Do Chipmakers Stack Up When It Comes To Growth?
- Is AMC Entertainment Stock Worth Taking Down Here?
- Is it Time to Take a Bite into Domino’s Pizza?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
Receive News & Ratings for Digital Ally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Ally and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.