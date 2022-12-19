Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Digital Ally Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:DGLY opened at $0.25 on Thursday. Digital Ally has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $1.22. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Digital Ally had a negative net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.48 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Digital Ally

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Digital Ally stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Ally, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DGLY Get Rating ) by 159.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,457,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,512,005 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.56% of Digital Ally worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Ticketing segments.

Further Reading

