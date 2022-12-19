Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $6,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,440,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,443,442,000 after purchasing an additional 661,206 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,146,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,715,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,990 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 8.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,978,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,982,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,311 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,035,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,282,000 after acquiring an additional 960,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,856,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,829,000 after acquiring an additional 65,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE:DLR traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.90. The company had a trading volume of 9,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,539. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.23. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.76 and a 12-month high of $178.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.21%.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total transaction of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,152.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Stories

