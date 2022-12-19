DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.12

Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.12 and last traded at $11.17, with a volume of 113328 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.16.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. B. Riley dropped their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. DigitalBridge Group’s payout ratio is -1.52%.

In other DigitalBridge Group news, COO Liam Stewart bought 3,300 shares of DigitalBridge Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.26 per share, for a total transaction of $50,358.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,031.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Marc C. Ganzi acquired 32,000 shares of DigitalBridge Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.22 per share, for a total transaction of $487,040.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,358.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Liam Stewart bought 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.26 per share, with a total value of $50,358.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,031.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,475,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the third quarter worth approximately $276,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the third quarter worth $580,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 360.7% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 50,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 39,754 shares during the period.

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is an infrastructure investment firm. It specializes in investing and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, edge infrastructure, digital infrastructure and real estate. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angeles, California; New York, New York; Boston, Massachusetts; Denver, Colorado; London, United Kingdom; Senningerberg, Luxembourg and Singapore.

