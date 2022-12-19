Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR) is Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Advisory Services & Investments LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,772 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 6.2% of Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Advisory Services & Investments LLC owned about 2.52% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $5,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $271,100,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $572,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $656,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAR traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.35. 524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,986. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $19.12 and a 52 week high of $29.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.68.

