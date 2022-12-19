Dogelon Mars Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (ELON)

Dogelon Mars (ELON) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Dogelon Mars has a total market capitalization of $162.18 million and $1.80 million worth of Dogelon Mars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogelon Mars token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Dogelon Mars has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dogelon Mars alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $850.26 or 0.05126717 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $80.79 or 0.00487141 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,786.98 or 0.28863365 BTC.

Dogelon Mars Token Profile

Dogelon Mars was first traded on April 23rd, 2021. Dogelon Mars’ total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 551,040,783,288,188 tokens. The Reddit community for Dogelon Mars is https://reddit.com/r/dogelon. Dogelon Mars’ official Twitter account is @dogelonmars and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dogelon Mars is dogelonmars.com.

Dogelon Mars Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Technically, Dogelon Mars (ELON) is a fork of Dogecoin, in the same sense that a knife is a fork of a spoon. It was named after the capital city of Mars: Dogelon (pronounced Dog-a-lon, not Doge Elon because that would be arrogant). The ticker is Dogelon (ELON), which should help prevent any confusion.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogelon Mars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogelon Mars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogelon Mars using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dogelon Mars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogelon Mars and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.