Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Shares Down 9.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) traded down 9.1% during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $51.00 to $24.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Domo traded as low as $15.04 and last traded at $15.04. 2,671 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 453,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.55.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DOMO. Cowen dropped their price target on Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Domo from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Domo from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

Get Domo alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Domo news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 5,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $100,214.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 254,194 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,626.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Domo news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 5,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $100,214.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,194 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,626.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $127,883.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,905,738.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,215 shares of company stock worth $1,799,315. Insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Domo Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOMO. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domo by 713.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Domo by 90.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Domo by 15.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Domo by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Domo by 12.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $518.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.54.

About Domo

(Get Rating)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.