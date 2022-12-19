Donaldson Capital Management LLC Buys 11,785 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 845,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up about 3.6% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $66,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Bank grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 334,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,339,000 after acquiring an additional 11,885 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 22.8% during the first quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.87. 56,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,066,773. The stock has a market cap of $166.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.73.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $656,455.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

