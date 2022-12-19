Donaldson Capital Management LLC Buys 48 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $4,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,330,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 91.7% during the first quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

NASDAQ SOXX traded down $4.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $357.12. 17,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,303,894. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $365.61. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $287.82 and a 12 month high of $559.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $1.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

