Donaldson Capital Management LLC Buys 557 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 11.4% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 17.8% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 39.1% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 24.8% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the second quarter worth $906,000. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE DUK traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $100.66. The company had a trading volume of 46,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957,660. The firm has a market cap of $77.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.82.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

