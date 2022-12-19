Donaldson Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 49,731 shares during the period. Valero Energy makes up approximately 2.0% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Donaldson Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Valero Energy worth $35,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 81.7% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 164.9% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 89.5% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 767.3% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Valero Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of VLO traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $120.81. The company had a trading volume of 38,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,610,879. The stock has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.29. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.13 and a fifty-two week high of $146.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.16 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 43.20%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.77.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

