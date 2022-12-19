Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $41.37 Million Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman accounts for 2.3% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $41,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.9% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,325,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,506,692,000 after purchasing an additional 596,760 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 78.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,290,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $617,802,000 after purchasing an additional 567,520 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6,333.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 447,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $197,597,000 after purchasing an additional 441,023 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,562,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,140,714,000 after purchasing an additional 339,889 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 473.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,666,000 after buying an additional 285,835 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $585.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $540.36.

Shares of NOC stock traded up $2.92 on Monday, hitting $532.79. 6,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,471. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.62. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $364.62 and a one year high of $556.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $522.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $491.15.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.09 by ($0.20). Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

