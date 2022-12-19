Donaldson Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 289.7% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 51.0% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

Caterpillar Price Performance

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CAT traded up $1.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $234.09. The stock had a trading volume of 42,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,307,935. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $239.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $218.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.89.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

