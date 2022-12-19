Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 150 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 31.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $336,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 2,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 775.1% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 68,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 60,679 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $2.23 on Monday, hitting $215.66. The stock had a trading volume of 79,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,385,376. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.97. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $310.35.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

