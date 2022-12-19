Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 2,084 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,842 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,084 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,022,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,400,882,000 after purchasing an additional 662,243 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,518,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,180,110,000 after purchasing an additional 553,087 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in NIKE by 9.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,427,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,421 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in NIKE by 0.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,278,863 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $948,301,000 after purchasing an additional 61,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 1.0% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,293,257 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,115,941,000 after purchasing an additional 79,485 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on NKE. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Cowen raised their price objective on NIKE from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Cowen raised their price objective on NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.86.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NKE traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,556,606. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $171.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.53%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

