Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Dorian LPG from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Dorian LPG Trading Down 0.2 %

Dorian LPG stock opened at $19.17 on Thursday. Dorian LPG has a 12 month low of $10.77 and a 12 month high of $21.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $773.53 million, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.21.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Dorian LPG

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is 227.27%.

In other Dorian LPG news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 53,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $981,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,022,000 shares in the company, valued at $37,427,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 53,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $981,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,022,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,427,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $237,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,870,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 315,500 shares of company stock worth $6,017,030 in the last 90 days. 24.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPG. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Dorian LPG by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 66.0% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Dorian LPG during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Dorian LPG in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 27, 2022, its fleet consisted of twenty-two VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

