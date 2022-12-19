Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Stock Position Trimmed by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,568 shares during the quarter. Dover comprises 0.8% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.28% of Dover worth $46,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Dover by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,105,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Dover by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dover Stock Performance

Dover stock opened at $133.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.21. The company has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.49 and a fifty-two week high of $184.04.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $277,974.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at $675,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

