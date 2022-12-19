Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the November 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DRXGF. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 1,020 ($12.51) to GBX 850 ($10.43) in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Drax Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 950 ($11.66) to GBX 1,050 ($12.88) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 537 ($6.59) to GBX 598 ($7.34) in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 1,010 ($12.39) to GBX 825 ($10.12) in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Drax Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $824.67.

Drax Group Stock Performance

Shares of DRXGF stock opened at $7.88 on Monday. Drax Group has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.79.

About Drax Group

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

Further Reading

