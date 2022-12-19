DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) Short Interest Update

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the November 15th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on DRDGOLD from $18.25 to $15.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DRDGOLD

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRD. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the third quarter worth approximately $863,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in DRDGOLD by 35.2% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 68,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 17,728 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the 3rd quarter worth about $485,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 537,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 16,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

DRDGOLD Price Performance

About DRDGOLD

Shares of DRD stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.90. 6,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.95. DRDGOLD has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.96.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

